Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2), on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 73.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-4).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 8-1 (winning 88.9%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 57.4% chance to win.
- Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|60 (8th)
|Goals
|64 (4th)
|47 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|47 (8th)
|12 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (6th)
|7 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-3-0 overall.
- Dallas went over in seven of its last 10 games.
- The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars score the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 60 this season.
- The Stars have given up the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 47 (2.8 per game).
- The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +13 this season.
