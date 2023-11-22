Wednesday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with South Dakota State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 76, Southern Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-7.6)

South Dakota State (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Southern Miss' record against the spread this season is 0-3-0, and South Dakota State's is 1-2-0. The Golden Eagles are 0-2-0 and the Jackrabbits are 3-0-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game (scoring 65.2 points per game to rank 318th in college basketball while giving up 60.0 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and have a +26 scoring differential overall.

The 35.0 rebounds per game Southern Miss averages rank 142nd in college basketball, and are 3.4 more than the 31.6 its opponents record per contest.

Southern Miss hits 5.0 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (6.2).

The Golden Eagles rank 313th in college basketball with 83.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 37th in college basketball defensively with 77.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Southern Miss has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (186th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.0 (39th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.