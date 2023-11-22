In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Sam Steel to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Steel has no points on the power play.

Steel averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:42 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:19 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:39 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 4-3 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 5-4 OT

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

