Pelicans vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The New Orleans Pelicans (7-7), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the Sacramento Kings (8-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-1.5)
|-
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kings (-1.5)
|236.5
|-118
|+100
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings score 115.2 points per game (10th in the NBA) and give up 115.5 (20th in the league) for a -5 scoring differential overall.
- The Pelicans put up 113.3 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 114.0 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -10 scoring differential.
- Sacramento has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- New Orleans has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Kings
|+6600
|+2500
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.