The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.

Ole Miss went 7-7 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.

The Owls ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 147th.

Last year, the Rebels scored only 2.7 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Owls allowed (70.2).

Ole Miss had an 8-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

The Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.

Ole Miss sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule