Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 22?
Will Jani Hakanpaa light the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
