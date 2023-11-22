Wednesday's contest between the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) and Alcorn State Braves (1-5) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 84-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Arlington, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 84, Alcorn State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-10.6)

UT Arlington (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves have been outscored by 15.6 points per game (posting 69.2 points per game, 272nd in college basketball, while conceding 84.8 per outing, 347th in college basketball) and have a -94 scoring differential.

Alcorn State averages 32.3 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) while allowing 35.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

Alcorn State knocks down 6.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.3 (342nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.5.

Alcorn State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (150th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (172nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.