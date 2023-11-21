How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. Valparaiso Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Miss vs. Valparaiso 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Beacons' 59.6 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 61.4 the Eagles allowed.
- Valparaiso went 2-4 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Eagles averaged were 6.8 fewer points than the Beacons gave up (71.4).
- Southern Miss went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|William Carey
|W 88-46
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Akron
|W 77-60
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|W 91-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Samford
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.