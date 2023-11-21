Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Simpson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Simpson County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered below.
Simpson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mendenhall High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
