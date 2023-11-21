Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prentiss County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Prentiss County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prentiss County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jumpertown High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.