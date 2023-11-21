Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Leflore County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville/Weston High School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ruleville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.