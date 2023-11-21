Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lauderdale County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Lauderdale High School at Pelahatchie High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Pelahatchie, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Lauderdale High School at Forest High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Forest, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendenhall High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
