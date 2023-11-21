Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Harrison County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stone High School at D'Iberville High School

Game Time: 10:35 AM CT on November 21

10:35 AM CT on November 21 Location: Biloxi, MS

Biloxi, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Tupelo High School at D'Iberville High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on November 21

2:45 PM CT on November 21 Location: Biloxi, MS

Biloxi, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at D'Iberville High School