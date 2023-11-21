When the Buffalo Bulls square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, November 21, our projection model predicts the Bulls will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (-6.5) Over (35.5) Buffalo 28, Eastern Michigan 17

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulls have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Bulls' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-1.

There have been four Bulls games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The point total average for Buffalo games this season is 49.5, 14 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total.

Eastern Michigan games this season have averaged an over/under of 45.6 points, 10.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Bulls vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 21.8 27.7 25 30.4 19.2 25.5 Eastern Michigan 20 25.2 25.8 22.7 13 28.2

