Alcorn State vs. TCU November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) will face the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
TCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
Alcorn State vs. TCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|18th
|16.1
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
