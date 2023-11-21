The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Braves put up an average of 64.1 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 67.2 the Privateers allowed.

Alcorn State had a 9-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.

Last year, the Privateers put up 61.5 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 66.4 the Braves allowed.

New Orleans had a 4-3 record last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Schedule