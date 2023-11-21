Tuesday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) going head to head against the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 91-63 win as our model heavily favors TCU.

There is no line set for the game.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 91, Alcorn State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-28.7)

TCU (-28.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves' -75 scoring differential (being outscored by 15 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.2 points per game (284th in college basketball) while allowing 83.2 per contest (341st in college basketball).

Alcorn State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It pulls down 32 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

Alcorn State knocks down 4 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball) while shooting 27.4% from deep (312th in college basketball). It is making 7.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.2 per game at 40.9%.

Alcorn State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (96th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (183rd in college basketball).

