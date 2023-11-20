Player prop betting options for Jason Robertson, Artemi Panarin and others are available in the Dallas Stars-New York Rangers matchup at American Airlines Center on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7 at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Joe Pavelski has seven goals and eight assists to total 15 points (0.9 per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Matt Duchene has scored six goals and added eight assists through 15 games for Dallas.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 12 1 1 2 1 at Jets Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 2 3 4

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Panarin has scored 10 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 16 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 26 total points (1.7 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 18 2 0 2 9 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 0 2 2 8 vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Chris Kreider is a top offensive contributor for New York with 14 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added four assists in 15 games.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Wild Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3

