Stars vs. Rangers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 20
Monday's NHL games include the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) hosting the New York Rangers (12-2-1) at American Airlines Center. The Rangers are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-135) ahead of the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.
Stars vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Rangers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+110
|6
|FanDuel
|-142
|+116
|5.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs Rangers Additional Info
Stars vs. Rangers Betting Trends
- New York has played seven games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
- The Stars have won 71.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-4).
- The Rangers have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- New York has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+115)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-149)
|2.5 (-110)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+110)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|7-3-0
|6.0
|3.80
|2.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.80
|2.90
|9
|25.7%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|9-0-1
|6-4
|5-5-0
|6.0
|3.60
|2.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|9-0-1
|3.60
|2.10
|12
|36.4%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|8-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-1
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
