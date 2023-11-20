The Dallas Stars (11-4-1) host the New York Rangers (12-2-1) -- who've won four in a row -- on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN to watch as the Stars and the Rangers square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 44 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.

The Stars' 54 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 16 5 10 15 15 12 - Joe Pavelski 16 7 8 15 16 6 52.5% Matt Duchene 15 6 8 14 3 11 59.8% Wyatt Johnston 16 7 6 13 8 6 45.2% Roope Hintz 15 6 7 13 4 1 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 33 total goals (only 2.2 per game), second in the NHL.

The Rangers have 51 goals this season (3.4 per game), 19th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with a 9-0-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players