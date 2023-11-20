Monday's game at Flagler Gymnasium has the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2) taking on the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-3) at 11:30 AM (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 victory for Southern Miss, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Southern Miss is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to go over the total.

Southern Miss vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Line: Southern Miss -2.5

Southern Miss -2.5 Moneyline (To Win): Southern Miss -140, CSU Fullerton +115

Southern Miss vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 69, CSU Fullerton 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. CSU Fullerton

Pick ATS: Southern Miss (-2.5)



Southern Miss (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 133.5

Southern Miss Performance Insights

Southern Miss was 127th in college basketball in points scored (73.8 per game) and 63rd in points conceded (66.1) last season.

On the glass, the Golden Eagles were 90th in college basketball in rebounds (33.2 per game) last year. They were 170th in rebounds conceded (31.0 per game).

At 14.8 assists per game last year, Southern Miss was 56th in the country.

The Golden Eagles were 219th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.0 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last year.

Defensively, Southern Miss was 128th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.8 last season. It was 61st in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.7%.

Last season, Southern Miss attempted 63.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.9% of Southern Miss' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.1% were 3-pointers.

