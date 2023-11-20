Monday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (3-1) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on November 20.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 71, West Virginia 66

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-4.7)

SMU (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU Performance Insights

At 70.3 points scored per game and 75.6 points allowed last year, SMU was 205th in college basketball on offense and 323rd on defense.

Last year, the Mustangs were 210th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 329th in rebounds allowed (33.9).

SMU was 136th in the nation in assists (13.6 per game) last year.

Last season, the Mustangs were 288th in the country in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and 329th in 3-point percentage (31.1%).

Last year, SMU was 240th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 256th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.9%).

SMU took 33.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 66.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.8% of SMU's baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.2% were 2-pointers.

West Virginia Performance Insights

Last season West Virginia posted 76 points per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70.9 points per contest (204th-ranked).

The Mountaineers ranked 201st in college basketball with 31.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 53rd with 29 rebounds allowed per contest.

West Virginia ranked 179th in the country with 13 assists per contest.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Mountaineers were 235th in the nation. They forced 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 40th in college basketball.

With 7.3 threes per game, the Mountaineers were 192nd in the nation. They owned a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

West Virginia ceded 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34% (199th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by West Virginia last season, 63.7% of them were two-pointers (71.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.3% were threes (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.