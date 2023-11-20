Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Scott County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morton High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
