Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Rankin County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rankin County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lanier High School at Pearl High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20

10:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Center Hill High School