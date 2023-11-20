The Michigan Wolverines (4-0) face the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. Michigan Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 17.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Taylor Williams: 9.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Hansen: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Williams: 8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.