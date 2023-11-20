The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi Valley State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank
56th 76.9 Points Scored 61.0 357th
267th 73.1 Points Allowed 74.8 310th
32nd 34.9 Rebounds 28.5 328th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
74th 8.3 3pt Made 5.1 346th
109th 13.9 Assists 10.0 352nd
200th 12.0 Turnovers 15.3 357th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.