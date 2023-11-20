The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 61.0 357th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 74.8 310th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 28.5 328th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 74th 8.3 3pt Made 5.1 346th 109th 13.9 Assists 10.0 352nd 200th 12.0 Turnovers 15.3 357th

