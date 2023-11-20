The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) will hope to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Santa Clara vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Santa Clara Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Santa Clara (-26.5) 145.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Santa Clara (-26.5) 145.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State went 17-11-0 ATS last year.

The Delta Devils were an underdog by 26.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Santa Clara won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

A total of 14 Broncos games last season hit the over.

