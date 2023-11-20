How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Charleston Southern vs Bethune-Cookman (7:00 PM ET | November 20)
- Oregon vs Florida A&M (8:00 PM ET | November 20)
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.4% from the field.
- The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 121st.
- The Delta Devils put up 12.1 fewer points per game last year (61) than the Broncos allowed their opponents to score (73.1).
- Mississippi Valley State went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 73.1 points.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi Valley State scored more points at home (68 per game) than away (58.5) last season.
- At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.5.
- At home, Mississippi Valley State knocked down 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|@ UConn
|L 87-53
|XL Center
|11/17/2023
|@ TCU
|L 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|11/26/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
