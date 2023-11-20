Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lee County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nettleton High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.