How to Watch the Jackson State vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) battle the Jackson State Tigers (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jackson State vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, 13.0 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed to opponents.
- When Jackson State allowed fewer than 62.1 points last season, it went 16-0.
- Last year, the Lions recorded only 2.5 more points per game (62.1) than the Tigers allowed (59.6).
- SE Louisiana went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- Last season, the Lions had a 32.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.4% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- The Tigers' 33.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.4 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|LeMoyne-Owen
|W 113-39
|Williams Assembly Center
|11/15/2023
|Tougaloo
|W 105-47
|Williams Assembly Center
|11/20/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/23/2023
|UCF
|-
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|UPR-Mayagüez
|-
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.