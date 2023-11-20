Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hinds County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier High School at Pearl High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Choctaw Central High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pascagoula High School at Terry High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Provine High School at Ridgeland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hill High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
