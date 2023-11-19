The Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) go up against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-1.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-2.5) 138.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southern Miss put together a 16-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Golden Eagles games.

Utah Valley covered 19 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 15 of the Wolverines' games last season hit the over.

