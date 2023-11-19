The Missouri Tigers (1-0) will play the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Jackson State vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)

Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jackson State vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 26th 78.9 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 354th 27.6 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th 21st 15.8 Assists 12.2 249th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 14.6 345th

