The Missouri Tigers (1-0) will play the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jackson State vs. Missouri Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
26th 78.9 Points Scored 67.6 283rd
299th 74.4 Points Allowed 73.6 279th
354th 27.6 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
22nd 9.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th
21st 15.8 Assists 12.2 249th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 14.6 345th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.