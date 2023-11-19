The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (2-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) hit the court in a game with no set line at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Braves Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of Alcorn State's games last year hit the over.

The Braves had 15 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Alcorn State (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 0.1% more often than Michigan State (16-15-0) last season.

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 70.9 138.6 67.9 138.5 137.5 Alcorn State 67.7 138.6 70.6 138.5 136.8

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves' 67.7 points per game last year were only 0.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

Alcorn State went 10-6 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 15-14-0

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Alcorn State 12-2 Home Record 7-2 4-7 Away Record 10-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

