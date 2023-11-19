Sunday's game at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) taking on the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-66 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

The game has no line set.

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 85, Alcorn State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-18.9)

Michigan State (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Alcorn State Performance Insights

With 67.7 points per game on offense, Alcorn State ranked 280th in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 70.6 points per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

Last season the Braves averaged 31.2 boards per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.3 rebounds per contest (185th-ranked).

Alcorn State didn't post many assists last year, ranking fourth-worst in college basketball with 9.8 assists per game.

With 11.8 turnovers per game, the Braves ranked 175th in college basketball. They forced 14 turnovers per contest, which ranked 44th in college basketball.

The Braves came up short when it came to three-pointers last season, ranking 13th-worst in the country in three-pointers made per game (5.1) and eighth-worst in three-point percentage (29.6%).

Alcorn State allowed 7.3 treys per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Alcorn State last year, 70.3% of them were two-pointers (78.5% of the team's made baskets) and 29.7% were three-pointers (21.5%).

