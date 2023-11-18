Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Prop bets for Seguin in that upcoming Stars-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:35 per game on the ice, is +6.

Seguin has a goal in three of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 15 games this season, Seguin has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 15 games this year, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Seguin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Seguin has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 4 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

