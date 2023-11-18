The North Alabama Lions (1-2) play the Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up.

Southern Miss went 13-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

Last year, the Lions scored 66.3 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.4 the Eagles allowed.

When North Alabama totaled more than 61.4 points last season, it went 13-6.

