How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (1-2) play the Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up.
- Southern Miss went 13-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- Last year, the Lions scored 66.3 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.4 the Eagles allowed.
- When North Alabama totaled more than 61.4 points last season, it went 13-6.
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|William Carey
|W 88-46
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Akron
|W 77-60
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
