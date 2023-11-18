Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-14)
|46.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-13.5)
|46.5
|-600
|+430
Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Mississippi State has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
