The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Mississippi State ranks 108th in scoring offense (21.4 points per game) and 88th in scoring defense (28.2 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total yards, Southern Miss ranks 79th in the FBS (370.7 total yards per game) and 107th on defense (414.1 total yards allowed per game).

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Mississippi State 370.7 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.8 (109th) 414.1 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.4 (56th) 169.2 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.7 (86th) 201.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.1 (109th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (115th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,845 yards on 151-of-284 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 196 times for 970 yards (97 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has piled up 388 yards (on 61 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston paces his squad with 518 receiving yards on 30 catches with five touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has collected 480 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims' 54 targets have resulted in 34 catches for 395 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards (127.5 ypg) on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards (50 per game), scoring four times.

Seth Davis has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 307 yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin's 588 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 59 times and has registered 41 catches and three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has reeled in 31 passes while averaging 34.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Justin Robinson has been the target of 37 passes and racked up 18 grabs for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per contest.

