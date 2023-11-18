Our projection model predicts the Mississippi State Bulldogs will take down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Southern Miss (+14.5) Over (46.5) Mississippi State 32, Southern Miss 23

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

When they have played as at least 14.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Eagles are 1-2 against the spread.

Six of the Golden Eagles' nine games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under in Southern Miss games this year is 6.9 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

The Bulldogs have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

This year, five of the Bulldogs' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Mississippi State games this season is 49.5, 3.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Eagles vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi State 21.4 28.2 25.7 27.3 15.0 29.5 Southern Miss 24.1 35.3 23.2 21.8 25.0 48.8

