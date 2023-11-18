Furman, Western Carolina, Week 12 SoCon Football Power Rankings
Week 12 of the college football season is here. To find out how every SoCon team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Furman
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd
- Last Game: W 37-3 vs VMI
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Wofford
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th
- Last Game: W 58-7 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ VMI
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Mercer
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
- Last Game: W 28-21 vs Samford
4. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th
- Last Game: L 17-14 vs Furman
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
5. Samford
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: L 28-21 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: UT Martin
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. VMI
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
- Last Game: L 37-3 vs Furman
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
- Last Game: L 58-7 vs Western Carolina
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Citadel
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Wofford
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
- Last Game: W 11-3 vs Citadel
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Citadel
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
- Last Game: L 11-3 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
