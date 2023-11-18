The SMU Mustangs (8-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in an AAC battle.

SMU has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (40.5 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (16.4 points allowed per game). Memphis' offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 39.7 points per contest (ninth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 97th by surrendering 28.9 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

SMU vs. Memphis Key Statistics

SMU Memphis 474 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (23rd) 290.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (108th) 188.5 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (69th) 285.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (14th) 9 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 12 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,596 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 640 yards on 111 carries while finding paydirt five times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 427 yards (42.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 32 catches for 414 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

RJ Maryland has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 322 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,864 yards on 240-of-362 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 229 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 909 yards (90.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 43 receptions this season are good for 393 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has run for 257 yards across 51 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has racked up 779 receiving yards on 50 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put together a 669-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 40 passes on 67 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Memphis gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.