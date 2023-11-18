The Dallas Stars, Roope Hintz among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Roope Hintz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hintz has averaged 15:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Hintz has scored a goal in five of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hintz has a point in nine games this season (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Hintz has an assist in six of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 14 Games 4 13 Points 3 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

