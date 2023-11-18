The No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Penn State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (15th-best with 37.7 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 13.1 points allowed per game) this year. Rutgers ranks 87th in the FBS with 24.1 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by giving up only 18.3 points per game.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Penn State Rutgers 378.4 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.6 (120th) 239.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.1 (12th) 172.3 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (49th) 206.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.9 (128th) 5 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (16th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (62nd)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has recorded 1,965 yards (196.5 ypg) on 191-of-310 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaytron Allen, has carried the ball 131 times for 645 yards (64.5 per game), scoring four times.

Nicholas Singleton has been handed the ball 134 times this year and racked up 523 yards (52.3 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 20 grabs for 154 yards and one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 52 receptions for 651 yards (65.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 243 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyler Warren has racked up 25 grabs for 241 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,356 yards (135.6 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 48.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 409 yards (40.9 ypg) on 89 carries with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 181 times for 942 yards (94.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel leads his team with 390 receiving yards on 30 catches with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has put up a 331-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 45 targets.

Isaiah Washington's 16 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

