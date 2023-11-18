Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on November 18, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Edwards and others in this game.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
- The 22.5 points prop bet set for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 1.0 fewer point than his scoring average on the season (23.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
Herbert Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|9.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
- Herbert Jones' 11.5 points per game are 2.0 more than Saturday's prop total.
- He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.
- Jones has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- Edwards has racked up 25.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.
- His per-game rebound average of seven is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).
- Edwards has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- Edwards has made four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
- The 10.5-point prop total set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 3.8 less than his season scoring average (14.3).
- He has averaged 13.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
