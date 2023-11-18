The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Edwards and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Get McCollum gear at Fanatics!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +102)

The 22.5 points prop bet set for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 1.0 fewer point than his scoring average on the season (23.5).

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Herbert Jones' 11.5 points per game are 2.0 more than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Jones has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Edwards has racked up 25.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of seven is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Edwards has made four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +102)

The 10.5-point prop total set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 3.8 less than his season scoring average (14.3).

He has averaged 13.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.