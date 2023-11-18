The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Ole Miss sports the 85th-ranked defense this season (390.2 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 12th-best with a tally of 466.2 yards per game. UL Monroe's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 439.2 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On offense, it ranks 102nd with 335.7 total yards per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Ole Miss UL Monroe 466.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (106th) 390.2 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.2 (123rd) 181.0 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.0 (89th) 285.2 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.7 (102nd) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has recorded 2,579 yards (257.9 ypg) on 170-of-262 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 354 rushing yards (35.4 ypg) on 96 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has 868 rushing yards on 191 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 73 times for 411 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tre Harris' 761 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 66 times and has totaled 40 catches and seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 46 receptions totaling 661 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade has a total of 647 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 43 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has compiled 1,125 yards (112.5 per game) while completing 53.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 229 yards with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 423 yards, or 42.3 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 418 yards across 90 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has totaled 44 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 516 (51.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has seven touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has caught 23 passes and compiled 397 receiving yards (39.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 291 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) this season.

