Mississippi State vs. Washington State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Washington State matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-7.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-7.5)
|134.5
|-315
|+250
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
- Washington State covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
- In Cougars games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Mississippi State is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).
- Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
