The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Washington State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Washington State Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-7.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Mississippi State (-7.5) 134.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • Last season, 13 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
  • Washington State covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
  • In Cougars games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Mississippi State is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).
  • Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.