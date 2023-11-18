The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

Mississippi State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.

Mississippi State went 12-3 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cougars ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 24th.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded the same number of points per game that the Cougars gave up (65.7).

When Mississippi State totaled more than 65.7 points last season, it went 14-3.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State averaged 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.

In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State fared better when playing at home last year, draining 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.

