How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington State Cougars (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN2
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.
- Mississippi State went 12-3 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cougars ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 24th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded the same number of points per game that the Cougars gave up (65.7).
- When Mississippi State totaled more than 65.7 points last season, it went 14-3.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State averaged 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.
- In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State fared better when playing at home last year, draining 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Arizona State
|W 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|UT Martin
|W 87-63
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
