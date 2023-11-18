The Washington State Cougars (2-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Last season 13 of Mississippi State's games went over the point total.

The Bulldogs' record against the spread last year was 16-15-0.

Mississippi State put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-15-0 mark from Washington State.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 68.4 134.1 65.7 126.7 134.3 Mississippi State 65.7 134.1 61.0 126.7 131.0

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 65.7 points per game last year were equal to what the Cougars gave up.

Mississippi State went 9-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scored more than 65.7 points last season.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 14-15-0 13-16-0 Mississippi State 16-15-0 13-18-0

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Mississippi State 10-4 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 4-6 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

