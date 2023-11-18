The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as an overwhelming 14-point underdog. The over/under for the contest is set at 46.5.

Mississippi State is putting up 325.8 yards per game on offense (105th in the FBS), and rank 56th on the other side of the ball, yielding 365.4 yards allowed per game. Southern Miss ranks 79th with 370.7 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 107th with 414.1 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -14 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Mississippi State Recent Performance

The Bulldogs have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, putting up 266.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-111-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 361 total yards per game (67th).

Over the last three contests, the Bulldogs rank -119-worst in scoring offense (8.7 points per game) and -74-worst in scoring defense (34 points per game allowed).

The last three games have seen Mississippi State's passing offense play poorly, ranking -100-worst in the FBS in passing yards (136.7 per game). It ranks 68th on the other side of the ball (180.3 passing yards allowed per contest).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Bulldogs, who rank -41-worst in rushing offense (130 rushing yards per game) and -52-worst in rushing defense (180.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall over their last three games.

Mississippi State has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State has covered the spread only twice in 10 opportunities this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in five of Mississippi State's 10 games with a set total.

Mississippi State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Mississippi State has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this contest.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recorded 1,275 yards (127.5 ypg) on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has racked up 500 yards on 97 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Seth Davis has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 307 yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin's leads his squad with 588 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 59 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has put up a 349-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 31 passes on 49 targets.

Justin Robinson has hauled in 18 catches for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per game.

Nathaniel Watson has racked up nine sacks to pace the team, while also recording eight TFL, 78 tackles, and one interception.

Jett Johnson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 82 tackles, 10 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions.

Shawn Preston Jr. has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 35 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

